Germany’s governing coalition is divided over whether the state should play a role in the management of the airline Lufthansa in exchange for a rescue package, politicians said on Sunday.

Rolf Muetzenich, parliamentary leader of the Social Democratic coalition partner, demanded a word in the company’s management in exchange for financial aid.

“If companies like Lufthansa receive billions of euros in state aid with taxpayers’ money, the federal government also needs to ensure an opinion on this matter,” he told Bild newspaper.

Joachim Pfeiffer, of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that the company needs to maintain the freedom to make “structural adjustments” to remain competitive around the world.

And Hans Michelbach, from the Bavarian party allied to the CDU Christian Social Union (CSU), said the government should not intervene in the management of the company, but be a silent partner.

“The necessary subsequent exit from the state holding company will be even more difficult if the state is involved in the management of the company,” he said.

. reported last week that Lufthansa plans to finalize a state aid rescue package worth up to 10 billion euros this week, according to people close to the matter.

The package will consist of shares in Germany’s new economic stabilization fund, loans guaranteed by the State of Germany and debts supplied by Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, where Lufthansa subsidiaries are located, they added. Chief executive Carsten Spohr said this month that Lufthansa would seek state aid from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, citing cash burns at a rate of 1 million euros an hour.

