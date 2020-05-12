Germany’s economic output probably shrank by 20% to 25% for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, state development bank KfW said on Tuesday, adding that the activity probably reached its minimum in April, if there is no second wave of infections.

Germany was quarantined in March to contain coronavirus contagion, with many companies halting production and stores closing. Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced measures to loosen restrictions, but also launched an “emergency brake” mechanism to allow a renewal of the quarantine if infections return to high levels.

“The coronavirus crisis hit Germany in a flash,” said KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib.

He said a recovery should begin in the second half of the year, but the economy is likely to reach pre-crisis levels only in the fall of 2021.

Ultimately, this will cost Germany 300 billion euros in economic production – an amount similar to all of Denmark’s gross domestic product – KfW said.

With many restrictions easing, the economy is expected to normalize at least partially by summer, KfW said, adding that this would result in very strong growth in the third quarter.

KfW expects the economy to shrink 6% this year, before expanding 5% next year. But the risks are mostly on the downside, he added, with a possible second wave of infection beckoning as the main danger.

These projections are very similar to those made by the German government at the end of April, with a 6.3% contraction this year and an expansion of 5.2% next year.

