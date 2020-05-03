Feeling exposed to political decisions in the midst of the pandemic, generalists created the “Naked and Raw Fears” initiative. His message is clear: without the necessary protection, health professionals are also vulnerable. It was a political decision – or rather, their withdrawal – that caused the wrath of German general practitioners. When, in early March, the coronavirus spread more strongly in the country, a national medical federation decided that for a person with a mild respiratory infection to get a leave of absence, all he had to do was call his family doctor. In-person consultation is usually required.

In mid-April, the measure aimed at relieving the offices and containing the spread of Sars-cov-2 was suspended. “On a Friday afternoon, we were told that from Monday morning on, the old standard would be back in effect,” says general practitioner Hannes Blankenfeld, from Munich. “It left us indignant: who are these people with mild respiratory symptoms? Probably covid-19 patients!”, And these endanger the chronic patients who attend the office.

However, the ire of the Munich doctor and his colleagues also has to do with the lack of protective clothing during the coronavirus pandemic, since, with the return of the patient’s mandatory presence, “we spent our protective clothing for the examination of someone with mild symptoms, you may not even have to go to the doctor “.

Naked and raw fear

Blankenfeld belongs to a group of well-interconnected professionals across Germany, who decided to make their indignation public. But as “it was clear to us that if we simply wrote a protest note, we would have little repercussion”, they were inspired by the French doctor Alain Colombié, who criticized the lack of protective clothes photographing himself naked in his office.

The “Blanke Bedenken” initiative was born (“Naked and Raw Fears”, in free translation). Participants pose without clothes, often only with a mask, stethoscope or pressure gauge – to characterize their profession. The private parts are ingeniously hidden, but the message is clear: “If we run out of what we have, that’s how we are.” Without protection, doctors are also vulnerable.

Hannes Blankenfeld understands that the distribution of protective equipment is stuck: after all, the whole world is in need of masks, aprons and disinfectants. What he does not admit is that the shortage has been known for weeks, so there is no point in exposing health professionals right now.

Blanke Bedenken is not alone in its condemnation: also medical associations, health insurance and politicians from different parties protested. The outcry had an effect: the medical association responsible twice extended the possibility of telephone consultations, currently until May 18.

For naked doctors, this is not enough: they demand that the measure last until the end of the health crisis, for patients with mild symptoms. “In a pandemic situation like this, making a decision like this, ‘pinging’, every two weeks, testifies to a lack of sensible planning, of vision,” complains generalist Blankenfeld.

In turn, employers fear that there will be abuses of the liberalization of medical licenses. For doctors, however, it is a scandal to put them at risk just because they fear an excess of time off work. And they want their class to be heard more in the context of the pandemic.

It seems that, in this clash of interests, the naked fight will continue for a long time to come.

