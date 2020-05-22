▲ The executive director of the German league indicated that they have become an example and opened his model so that other championships can consult it and return safely.

Berlin Christian Seifert, executive director of the German League, pointed out that due to the country’s discipline, the Bundesliga gave the example that the 2019-2020 season can be resumed, despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

We demonstrate that it can be done and open our model to anyone who wants to see it. Whoever wants to be disciplined can achieve the return of football, as was done here, he stressed.

In an interview with a Spanish newspaper, the leader of the German First Division stressed that sanitary measures to resume the tournament last weekend have sparked the interest and recognition of other leagues.

We receive many compliments from around the world and many leagues are interested in our protocol and organization of the first day. It’s a great honor. The sooner sport returns to society, the better. We have made that first big step, he said.

To restart the campaign, the teams had to concentrate on hotels with strict confinement measures, a fact that guarantees safety and minimizes the risk of contagion among soccer players.

He stressed that one of the keys to returning to the fields was the discipline of the players and although everything went well 95 percent, but there are always details to improve.

He added that the work of the clubs and the organization were very good. The work of laboratories and specialists also contributed.

The Bundesliga became the first elite European tournament to return to the courts. However, there were limitations in the game, such as the prohibition of celebrations between the players and handshakes, as well as the mandatory use of mask covers by the coaching staff.

“I know it is difficult not to hug after scoring a goal … but soccer professionals have kept their social distances, in general, and have used masks. There was extreme discipline of all and loyalty to work hand in hand with politics, ”said Seifert.

Although the clubs were not able to carry out a one-month preseason, as they usually do, the matches were good, with rhythm and we saw no rare injuries. However, in the first nine games there were 12 injuries.

