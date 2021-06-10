German CureVac Vaccine Protocol, Success of Public and Private Collaboration | Tec Review

Clinical trials of the German Curevac vaccine carried out jointly by private institutions such as TecSalud and the Mexican government have set the pattern to follow: synergy between public and private is necessary.

Guillermo Torre, rector of TecSalud and vice president of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey, agrees.

During the Research Rounds virtual forum, where advances in the Herald protocol for the Curevac vaccine were discussed, Torre explained that the way in which the current pandemic has been dealt with has put the importance of the health sector in Latin American countries under the scrutiny of public opinion. .

The region had to overcome challenges from a shortage of ventilators to a lack of sufficient health professionals in hospitals.

The good news, after Covid-19

However, the rector of TecSalud is optimistic, as he sees the post-Covid-19 scenario encouraging, especially if it continues in the same direction of unification of strategies between sectors.

“It is an example of a good guideline of how to work towards the future. The success of vaccines is the success of a public and private partnership. We sometimes live in Mexico in a divorce between the public sector and the private sector. It is said that the public sector wants to do good to the poor and the private sector wants to get richer. That vision is negative, it is separatist, it is of a mediocre people ”.

The role of TecSalud

Herald is the name of the Curevac worldwide protocol in which Mexico participates. It started last December, adding 36 thousand adult participants in Europe and Latin America.

TecSalud has so far recruited 1,977 volunteers, which represents 5% of the total volunteers recruited in the world.

Mexico, as a whole, has captured 6293 of them, which is equivalent to 15.9% of the total number of volunteers.

“It is a project that helps Mexico to have an advanced regulatory path and to understand what are the benefits or potential risks in the Mexican nation,” Torre said.

It is a vaccine based on messenger RNA, a technology developed over 20 years ago.

Michel Martinez, leader of TecSalud’s Covid-19 program, described its operation as follows:

“It is to make available to the immune system a template which it reads to produce the antibodies we seek to prevent the interaction of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) with the body.

Guillermo Torre said that TecSalud, through its participation in Herald, demonstrated that Mexico has the capacity to participate in clinical protocols of international scope.

In addition, he invited the rest of the Latin American countries to continue joining forces in similar projects.

“The ability to create high-quality interdisciplinary groups as exemplified by this effort should not be wasted. We have to form groups that together provide solutions to this and other problems, ”he said.

Think big

Regarding the spirit that should encourage medical students on their path to professional preparation, Torre explained that these young people should enjoy their stay at the university and, at the same time, set big goals.

“He who doesn’t think big will never even get to the corner. You have to have big goals, and this will lead us to achieve more than we think, “he said.

Torre said that TecSalud will always be committed to strengthening the ties of the Latin American network of medical specialists, to improve the quality of health in the region.