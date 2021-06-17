German CureVac vaccine protocol: public-private collaboration success story

Clinical trials for the German CureVac vaccine carried out jointly by private institutions such as TecSalud and the Mexican government have made it clear that synergy between public and private bodies is necessary.

Guillermo Torre, Rector of TecSalud and Vice President of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey, concurs.

During the virtual Research Rounds forum, which discussed progress made on the Herald protocol for the CureVac vaccine, Torre explained that the way the current pandemic has been dealt with has brought to public attention the importance of the health sector in Latin American countries.

The region has had to overcome challenges ranging from a shortage of ventilators to a lack of health professionals in hospitals.

The good news, after Covid-19

However, the Rector of TecSalud is optimistic, as he predicts an encouraging outlook after Covid-19, above all if sectors continue along the same course of unifying strategies.

“It’s a good example of how to work in the future. The success of the vaccines is the result of successful public-private collaboration. In Mexico, we often experience a divide between public and private sectors. People say that the public sector wants to help the poor and the private sector wants to get richer. That’s a negative, separatist view, which sees us as a mediocre country. “

The role of TecSalud

Herald is the name of the global CureVac protocol that Mexico is participating in, which started last December with 36,000 adult participants in Europe and Latin America.

TecSalud has so far recruited 1,977 volunteers, who represent 5% of the worldwide total.

Mexico as a whole has recruited 6,293 volunteers, equivalent to 15.9% of the total number.

“It’s a project that’s helping Mexico to have an advanced regulatory pathway and to understand the benefits and potential risks for Mexicans,” said Torre.

The vaccine is based on messenger RNA, a technique developed 20 years ago.

Michel Martinez, leader of TecSalud’s COVID-19 Program, described how it works like this:

“It provides a template to the immune system, which reads it and produces the antibodies required to prevent the (SARS-CoV-2) virus interacting with the body.”

Guillermo Torre said that by taking part in Herald, TecSalud has demonstrated Mexico’s capacity to take part in clinical protocols with international scope.

He also invited other countries from Latin America to continue joining forces on similar projects.

“The ability we have demonstrated to create high-quality interdisciplinary groups should not be a one-off effort. We have to form groups which can collectively provide solutions to this and other problems, ”he said.

Thinking big

When talking about how to encourage medical students to follow their different career paths, Torre explained that these young people should enjoy their time at university while also setting themselves big goals.

“Those who don’t think big will never even get to the end of the street. You have to have big goals: that’s what allows us to achieve more than we think we can, ”he said.

Torre said that TecSalud will always be committed to improving the quality of health in Latin America by reinforcing its bonds with the region’s network of medical specialists.