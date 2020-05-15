A decision by the German Constitutional Court last week that targets the European Central Bank’s main stimulus program does not concern any monetary policy measures under discussion at the moment, the court’s president told the broadcaster SWR.

Last week, the Karlsruhe court gave the ECB three months to justify buying securities under its main stimulus program, or it will lose the Bundesbank – the central bank of Germany and a member of the ECB – as a participant. The court also asked the German parliament and government to question the ECB on the matter.

The decision erupted into a growing political crisis, which Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to defuse, promising to act wisely in response to the decision and use it as an impetus to boost the coordination of eurozone economic policy.

The president of the court, Andreas Vosskuhle, took a moderate tone in his interview, just two days after another judge said that any legal action by the European Union against Germany because of the decision would “weaken or jeopardize” the bloc’s future.

Vosskuhle sounded more thoughtful, saying that “the fact that courts have different views is the norm in legal discourse”.

The EU’s highest court – which had already given the green light to the ECB’s scheme – and the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said last week that EU legislation takes precedence over national regulations.

