The coronavirus outbreak in Germany was once again manageable, as the number of patients who recovered was greater than the number of infections every day this week, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, during a press conference in Berlin 17/04/2020 John MacDougall / Pool via REUTERS

Photo: .

Germany has the fifth highest number of Covid-19 cases, almost 134,000, lagging behind the United States, Italy, Spain and France, but so far has kept deaths at the relatively low figure of 3,868 thanks to early and extensive tests.

“The outbreak has become – as of today – controllable and manageable again,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference, adding that the health care system “has not been overwhelmed at any time until now” .

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, said that the rate of reproduction or transmission of the virus in the country has dropped to less than 1 – meaning that a person with the virus infects less than another on average.

“We now see that, for the first time, we are below 1. We will see if this remains stable … there may be new infections at any time,” said Wieler, emphasizing that overemphasis should not be placed on transmission rate figures.

“We have withstood a first wave very well, something done through a joint effort by society, but that can change at any time,” he said at the news conference.

Stressing the authorities’ caution about the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said: “We need to develop a new normality that will accompany us for many months, and will probably enter next year.”

On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany will gradually come out of isolation with the partial reopening of stores next week and schools from May 4.

The president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, a regulatory research and medicine agency, told a news conference that clinical trials of a vaccine will begin soon in the country. Four tests are already underway elsewhere, he added.

A coronavirus tracking application will be available for Germans to download and use on their smartphones in three or four weeks, Spahn said.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

