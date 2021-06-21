German competition regulator launches investigation into Apple

BERLIN, Jun 21 (.) – Apple on Monday became the fourth major digital company to face more scrutiny from Germany’s antitrust watchdog, which announced it had launched an investigation into whether the tech giant is exploiting its market position.

The Bonn-based watchdog said it will examine whether Apple is “of paramount importance in all markets” that frustrates competition.

“A key focus of the investigation will be the operation of the App Store, as in many cases it empowers Apple to influence the operations of third parties,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Office (FCO).

The watchdog has used the increased powers acquired under recent reforms to Germany’s competition laws to open investigations into Google, Facebook and Amazon about its data practices.

Other proceedings against Apple are also being considered regarding allegations received about potentially anti-competitive practices, the watchdog said, holding that these include a complaint that the firm gives itself preferential treatment by pre-installing its own apps.

An Apple spokesperson said its App Store has given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity.

“We look forward to discussing our thinking with the FCO and having an open dialogue on any of your concerns,” the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Supantha Mukherjee, written by Caroline Copley. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)