Heiko Herrlich, coach of Augsburg, broke the security protocol imposed by the Bundesliga when leaving the concentration hotel and then discuss it with the media.

There was no third “idiocy” …

Heiko Herrlichtechnician Augsburg, considered a “Double idiocy” having confined the confinement in the days prior to the resumption of the Bundesliga and reveal it at a press conference before the game before Wolfsburg.

“It was double stupidity on my part. First by leaving the hotel to buy some thingsyes and then for having told at the press conference“He explained to a local newspaper.

The strict security protocol developed by the German Soccer League to allow matches to be held requires that all club members are isolated in the concentration hotel days before the match to be played, which the strategist not respected when going out for toothpaste and lotion.

Before this misconduct”, received the punishment of not directing his pupils during the past Date 26, in addition to quarantine and undergo testing to rule out becoming infected with Covid-19.

It is expected that Herrlich can already be present on the bench of his club next weekend, when the Augsburg will face a difficult visit to Schalke 04.

(With information from Notimex)