Heiko Herrlich, coach of Augsburg, broke the security protocol imposed by the Bundesliga when leaving the concentration hotel and then discuss it with the media.

There was no third “idiocy” …

Heiko Herrlichtechnician Augsburg, considered a “Double idiocy” having confined the confinement in the days prior to the resumption of the Bundesliga and reveal it at a press conference before the game before Wolfsburg.

UNUSUAL: Heiko Herrlich, the new coach of Augsburg, will not be able to be present in the team’s match against Wolfsburg since he left the hotel to buy toothpaste. One of the rules imposed by the Bundesliga is that nobody can leave the hotel before the game 🙌⚽️🇩🇪🦷😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/UOwgfy4Yvo – World Soccer (@infofut_world) May 15, 2020

“It was double stupidity on my part. First by leaving the hotel to buy some thingsyes and then for having told at the press conference“He explained to a local newspaper.

The strict security protocol developed by the German Soccer League to allow matches to be held requires that all club members are isolated in the concentration hotel days before the match to be played, which the strategist not respected when going out for toothpaste and lotion.

Heiko Herrlich war einkaufen. Trotz Quarantäne. Irre Geschichte. (via @ChaledNahar) pic.twitter.com/GWiwbber2f – Klaas Reese (@Sportkultur) May 14, 2020

Before this misconduct”, received the punishment of not directing his pupils during the past Date 26, in addition to quarantine and undergo testing to rule out becoming infected with Covid-19.

Heiko Herrlich arrived 4 days before the Bundesliga was suspended by Covid19. Today he will not be able to be on the Augsburg bench for going to buy toothpaste and missing the 7 days of concentration with the team prior to the reopening. Go Herrlich fabric. pic.twitter.com/AJw0xIuRBC – ARRO🖊 (@ArroFutbol) May 16, 2020

It is expected that Herrlich can already be present on the bench of his club next weekend, when the Augsburg will face a difficult visit to Schalke 04.

(With information from Notimex)