The German soccer league reported on Monday that positive cases of the new coronavirus have been detected among the 36 Bundesliga clubs and the second division.

According to the DFL (the German acronym for the league), 1,724 COVID-19 tests were performed on players, coaches, physical therapists and other employees over a two-day period.

The tests are part of a league hygiene protocol as he attempts to resume the championship in May. He indicated that the teams will focus on “a mandatory mini preseason under quarantine conditions before a possible continuation.”

Four other cases have already been reported. The Colonia revealed on Friday that it detected three positives. Second division Stuttgart reported an “inconclusive result” on Sunday. According to press reports, the person affected is a player who was separated from his teammates and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Of the 18 clubs that make up the Bundesliga, only Leipzig, Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach declined to give details of their results. The DFL warned teams in an email sent Sunday by its director Ansgar Schwenken not to share additional details of the results to the press.

Cologne was criticized for its flyer Birger Verstraete, who told the Belgian television channel VTM that “it was not entirely correct” to say that he had not been in contact with the infected individuals.

“The physical therapist is the one who gave me treatment and other players for several weeks. And I had to share with one of the two players in the gym on Thursday, ”Verstraete told VTM.

The Belgian midfielder said the decision not to quarantine the entire squad “is a bit strange,” but backed down on Sunday after Cologne issued a statement to defend its measures.

The DFL indicated that “the relevant measures, for example the isolation of those affected and the corresponding controls, were complied with by the respective clubs, following the requirements of the local health authorities.”

The tests will continue regardless of whether the tournament is reactivated or not.

Last Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the 16 states postponed making a decision until Wednesday on whether the Bundesliga can restart without a public present. Merkel warned of the risk of increased COVID-19 infections if the restrictions are eased prematurely.

The clubs in the top two divisions have pledged to complete the season in late June.