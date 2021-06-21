German citizens return 34 archaeological pieces to Mexico

An Olmec mask, vessels and seals are among the 34 archaeological pieces that return to Mexico from Germany.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations announced that a Olmec style anthropomorphic mask, vessels, seals and other archaeological pieces they were returned to Mexico by German citizens. According to the evaluation of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the repatriated articles belong to the cultures of the Gulf Coast of Mexico, the Central Highlands, the West and the Mayan area.

Back home

Photography: Ministry of Foreign Relations

The archaeological pieces were returned to Mexico on a voluntary basis. In total, they add 34 pre-Hispanic items from different cultures, and were presented in a virtual conference in front of the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero. At the meeting, the Mexican government thanked the German citizens for returning the items.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations in Mexico highlighted that both countries have set an example of preservation of cultural heritage based on respectful dialogue between nations:

“The brother peoples of Germany and Mexico give an example today that cultural heritage unites us, that respectful dialogue between nations, based on their culture, builds different maps that are normally seen only from one dominant culture to another. This brotherhood is where we are now reaping, recognizing the will, ethics and brotherhood in respect for the cultures of other countries ”.

In addition to extending a official thanks to the people who made the return During the ceremony, it was emphasized that, despite the colonial relations that Europe maintained with its dominions in America in the past, the Estate thefts can be amended in this way.

Mexican heritage

Photography: Ministry of Foreign Relations

The news also sounded from across the sea. The Mexican ambassador to Germany, Rogelio Granguillhome Morfín, reinforced the idea that this voluntary repatriation by German citizens speaks highly of the close relationship between the two countries.

Furthermore, he underlined the fact that not only the authorities of the countries are responsible for these dynamics, but that the civil society has the obligation to respect the cultural autonomy of other countries. First of all, according to the diplomat, it is a matter of respect for the national heritage and Mexican identity.

Granguillhome Morfín, through a statement from his embassy, ​​described the fact as “conducive to an official dynamic, diverse, respectful and constructive relationship”. For its part, the Mexican government reaffirmed its commitment against the illegal trafficking of archaeological pieces, in order to perpetuate its historical value.

