Germán Burgos’ Newell’s wins their first game after three draws

04/13/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

The Newell’s Old Boys directed by Germán Burgos won this Monday for 3-1 to Lanús at the close of the ninth day of the Professional Soccer League Cup and ‘el Mono’ thus achieved his first victory as coach of the Rosario team after having tied the three previous games. The 40-year-old forward Jose Sand Lanús ahead on the scoreboard, but Lepra recovered with a goal from Jonathan Cristaldo and two of Jerónimo Cacciabue. Newell’s Old Boys scored the last goal 17 minutes from the end of the game, when Lanús played with ten for the expulsion of Tomás Belmonte.

This was not only Burgos’ first victory in four games, but the Rosario team’s first victory since the tournament began. Newell’s was eleventh in Zone B with seven points, ahead of Patronato (with six) and Sarmiento (seven) and six of Boca Juniors, which is fourth and occupies the last qualifying place for the quarterfinals.

The newly promoted Sarmiento fell 3-0 against Hurricane on Monday, who was seventh with twelve points, with two goals from Juan Garro and one from Francisco Ramírez.

The leader of Zone A is Vélez Sarsfield with 19 points, followed by Lanús with 16, Unión with 14 and Boca Juniors with 13. Vélez, led by Mauricio Pellegrino, lost this Monday 2-0 against Atlético Tucumán with goals from Óscar Benítez and Augusto Lotti. The tucumanos were ninth with 12 points.

Zone A

Colón de Santa Fe leads Zone A with 20 points despite losing his undefeated to River Plate, now second with 15. El Millonario won 3-2 and is the leader’s escort thanks to goal difference (+8). Estudiantes de La Plata (+5) and Racing Club (+1) have the same score and occupy the qualifying places for the quarterfinals.

Estudiantes beat Aldosivi led by Fernando Gago and Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Racing won the interzonal classic by beating Independiente 1-0 with a penalty goal in added time. San Lorenzo, who beat the recently promoted Platense 2-4, is fifth by 14 points.