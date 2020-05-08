Willingen brewer performs distribution to avoid throwing away thousands of liters of beer that ran aground due to the closure of bars and restaurants. City dwellers line up to secure bottles. A brewery in the city of Willingen, in western Germany, decided to donate its production to avoid throwing away thousands of liters of the drink it ran aground due to the closure of hotels and bars amid the pandemic of covid- 19. The restriction measure led to a drop in beer sales across the country.

About 2,600 liters of beer were distributed by Willinger Brauhaus

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

As of Thursday (07/05), Willinger Brauhaus brewery, in the state of Hessen, in the west-central part of the country, had distributed about 2,600 liters of light and dark beer, the . news agency reported.

“It is also a way of thanking people, and we hope that they will show solidarity as soon as we reopen, that they come here and that they recommend us,” said the owner of the brewery Franz Mast.

The beer distributed was destined for restaurants and hotels, but the restrictions imposed in the country made normal deliveries by the brewery impossible. As several states in Germany are announcing measures to reopen restaurants and bars in the coming weeks, Mast said the brewery needs to empty its tanks and fill them with fresh beer.

With an expiration date of eight weeks, time was running out for the brewery’s unfiltered beer stock, reported the local newspaper Waldeckische Landeszeitung.

The free beer offer was a hit with local customers. Dozens of people lined up outside the brewery on Thursday, wearing masks and maintaining social distance while waiting to pick up their free bottles.

“I hope this helps the brewery, that’s why we are here. That way, we can sit in our garden later today, in the sun, and have a good Willinger beer,” said client Natalie Julius.

In a Facebook post, the brewery announced it ran out of beer in the afternoon, but promised to have more bottles ready for the next distribution on Tuesday. Due to the success, a limit of “three bottles per person” was imposed.

The coronavirus crisis particularly affected Germany’s local breweries. Football stadiums and bars closed while major beer festivals, including Bavaria’s Oktoberfest, were canceled.

The Federation of German Brewers warns that product manufacturers face a potential sales meltdown, mainly due to falling exports to China and Italy.

