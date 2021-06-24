German authorities recommend not to travel to the game against England

06/24/2021 at 12:54 PM CEST

.

German authorities they insisted on their recommendation to the fans not to travel to London for the round of 16 match of the final of the Eurocup against England, next Tuesday, due to the risk posed by the high spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

“From the epidemiological point of view it does not seem like a good idea to me,” said the president of the Permanent Commission on Vaccination, Thomas Mertens, in statements to the newspaper “Schwabische Zeitung”.

Mertens also criticized plans to increase stadium seating in London for semi-final and final matches.

In any case, for German fans a trip to London for the round of 16 is quite difficult due to various restrictions in both Germany and the United Kingdom.

To go to the stadium, a fan would have to have a negative PCR before the trip, then undergo five days of quarantine in London during which he would have to present another two negative tests before being able to access the stadium.

Upon his return to Germany, in addition, would have to undergo 14 days of quarantine, from which he could not be exempted with a negative test.

The rule also applies to those vaccinated and to people who have recovered from the disease.

All this suggests that German fan trips to London for the match will be the exception.