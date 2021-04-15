Gerena takes the victory after thrashing Arcos 3-0

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The Gerena consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Bows during the match held in the José Juan Stadium Rosemary this Wednesday. The Gerena He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Lebrijana. On the visitors’ side, the Bows lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Castilleja CF. With this score, the Genoa team is third, while the Bows he is seventh after the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for the Genoa team, which kicked off at the José Juan Stadium Rosemary with a bit of Tore in minute 6. Later he scored the Gerena, who distanced himself thanks to a goal from Sergio in the 24th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

In the second period came the goal for the local team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival by means of a goal from Perotti in minute 70, ending the confrontation with a final result of 3-0.

At the moment, the Gerena he is left with 26 points and the Bows with 17 points.

The next day the Gerenense team will play away from home against the Cabecense, Meanwhile he Bows will seek the triumph in his fief before him Seville C.

Data sheetGerena:Fermín, Romero, Abel M., Victor, Sedeño (Chacón, min. 83), Tore, Barrios, Perotti, Lopez, Gabriel Jesús and SergioBows:Antonio Lebrón, Iván, Rosales, Jose Antonio, Javi, Reyes, Carretero, Maqui, Rodríguez, Dani Guerrero and GonzálezStadium:José Juan Romero Gil StadiumGoals:Tore (1-0, min. 6), Sergio (2-0, min. 24) and Perotti (3-0, min. 70)