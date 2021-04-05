Gerasimov stops Guido Pella at the Cagliari ATP

Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, number 80 in the world, ended the round of 32 as the Argentine Guido pella, 48 in the ranking and seventh seed, for the ATP 250 tournament in Cagliari, in Sardinia (Italy) by defeating him 6-4 and 6-0 in one hour and 25 minutes.

After a first set balanced in errors, with five breaks, one more in favor of Gerasimov, the second was his absolute dominance, which broke Pella’s serve in the second, fourth and sixth games.

The Argentine returned to activity with this game, after a break for having suffered from coronavirus.

There is another albiceleste representative in the picture, Federico Coria, which will be seen in the same round with Australian John Millman, sixth seed.

This Monday, another seed, the American Tommy Paul (8), eliminated by the German, also stayed on the road. Yannick Hanfmann, 105 in the world, by 7-6 (8), 5-7 and 6-3 in almost three hours of fighting.

Serbian Laslo Djere, who beat the Italian invited by the Federico Gaio organization 6-4 and 6-2, continues ahead.

The list of seeds of this tournament on clay is headed by the British Daniel Evans, whose first opponent will be the winner of the first round match between the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and the Austrian Dennis Novak. The second favorite in Cagliari is the American Taylor Fritz.