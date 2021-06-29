Gerardo Parra hit his first homer with the Nationals

The Venezuelan of the Nationals from Washington, Gerardo Parra connected his first home run of the 2021 season in the Big leagues – MLB.

At the height of the second inning, the Venezuelan patrolman took advantage of a launch that stayed in the zone of power to send it flying throughout the right field of the Big leagues.

Vine, who went up a few days ago to the MLB again with the Nationals, scored his first home run of the season by firing up the Baby Shark at Nationals Park.

Gerardo Parra He is one of those players who have been loved by the fans, since his charisma, motivation and energy have infected the fans and players of the Washington dogout. So much so, that it was an important piece in the 2019 World Series of the Big leagues.

Here the video of home run:

PUMP! 💣

Gerardo Parra hit his 1st home run of the year. #MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/qRwDT0fSfT – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 29, 2021

Since it was uploaded at Big leagues, Gerardo Parra He has an average of .250, a home run, a RBI and three hits with the tree.