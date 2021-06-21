Gerardo Parra had a return in style with the Nationals to the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Gerardo Parra was applauded by fans of the Nationals of Washington in his Return to Nationals Park in the Big leagues – MLB.

It took more than a year for the Venezuelan gardener to take a shift at the home of the Nationals of Washington with public. Finally that day came and the Return from Gerardo Parra it was really exciting in the MLB.

Vine, who was a fundamental piece to win the 2019 World Series of the Big leagues he won the affection of all the fans. That is why the fans when seeing him that he was going to take his turn made the chorus of the famous “Baby Shark” for which the maracucho is known in the MLB.

Undoubtedly, Gerardo Parra will always be in the hearts of fans of the Nationals from Washington for a lot of years.

Here is the video of his Return:

Surely from this moment on, the dogout of the Nationals Washington is going to change thanks to the energy it infects Gerardo Parra with her Baby Shark in the MLB.