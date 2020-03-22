Gerardo Morales: “I don’t think that after fifteen days the quarantine will be lifted”

The same day that Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Spanish government, extended the quarantine for another fifteen days, to conclude on April 11 in Spain, the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, expressed that his province is preparing for a period of mandatory preventive detention longer than expected in the country.

From midnight on Thursday and until March 31 inclusive, the Argentine population will be subject to a restriction scheme on movement. Morales’s projection is due to an analysis of the citizen’s response to the measure and in tune with the advance of the virus in other parts of the world.

“I don’t think the quarantine will be lifted in fifteen days said the governor. Let’s get ready for much longer. And we are going to have to take measures to paralyze the economy, because otherwise the pandemic will stop it, but with more costs and more lives. I would be raising awareness for that. We only have to buy food and each one of us subsists at home: it is the only weapon we have in this war. The only way for it not to circulate is for us not to circulate. ” Likewise, he added that, without the intention of entering into controversy, he would consider it irresponsible to order the cessation of quarantine with the current figures.

In Jujuy there is only one confirmed case of coronavirus and an epidemiological follow-up is carried out on 1,050 people, according to the official surveys reported by Morales. The Jujuy governor expressed his alarm regarding the growing trend of confirmed diagnoses: “I am concerned that the country’s curve is following the path of Italy. It has to make us reflect that if we act very well, Germany can happen to us, with many infected and few deaths. Or Italy can happen to us, they have many infected and many dead. ”

“The truth must be said: how is the curve going? It goes wrong. We are not going better, we are going worse. We may have a serious problem. People have to know the truth, if that scares you, you have to control it. It is worse to tell people that we are doing well and that we are overcoming it, ”he analyzed in dialogue with the Argentina Macondo program, which is broadcast by Radio Con Vos. In turn, he considered that although quarantine compliance is the majority, he is concerned that there are people who are not afraid of the effects of a possible advance of the pandemic.

He preferred to avoid discussions in a political tone due to the bill that establishes the intervention to the Judicial Power of Jujuy sent to the Senate from the ruling party and valued the joint work between the national government and the provinces. “There is no way out if we don’t work together side by side. It is very important that the President is in command of the situation. I think the President has reacted in a timely manner and the measures that we can take are being taken, with rigor“He declared.

In line with a position of accompaniment to Alberto Fernández’s announcements, he supported him in the event that he had to impose a more severe measure on the conditions of confinement of citizens: “I think it would be appropriate to declare a state of siege. If the president made that decision, I fully support it.” And in a message addressed to the population, the Governor of Jujuy called to “fight it” from home. “The economy in the world fell. Who thinks that it will not impact the country? We have to assume that the crisis is going to impact much more in Argentina ”.