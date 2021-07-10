Gerardo Martino’s concern prior to Tri’s debut in the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team has closed its ranks to face its first commitment corresponding to the 2021 Gold Cup, facing the Trinidad and Tobago national team in the AT&T Stadium this Saturday, July 10.

In a press videoconference, coach Gerardo Martino confessed that it will be a double pressure to be able to achieve good results in the Concacaf competition on the road to Qatar World Cup 2021.

Read also: Tigres UANL vs Club América: Miguel Herrera leaves a message to Roger Martínez and Solari

“This is an official competition and they put Mexico as the favorite, and it is very difficult to carry out because one knows that any result that is not winning, means a blow to confidence,” he said.

“This is an official competition and they put as the favorite, and it is very difficult to carry out because you know that any result that is not winning, means a blow to confidence.” Gerardo Martino. # PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFforNuestroFootball – National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 9, 2021

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that the true test in this process with the Mexican National Team will begin in September in the Concacaf qualifying rounds for the world cup.

“The most important moment of the year will be in September when the tie begins and we look for our place in the World Cup,” he said.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Héctor Herrera minimizes the lack of figures in the 2021 Gold Cup