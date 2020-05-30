José Juan Macías has the dream of going to Europe, in fact he is followed by two European teams, but the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, advised him not to rush, to last one more year playing in Liga MX so you get more experience and can enjoy your adventure in the old continent.

“I totally agree, there are several paths, but I am of the idea that the player should come out fully trained, that is, if he has to spend one more year in Mexico, he should spend it, he already plays for a team with a heavy shirt and he should get used to it to this, so that the transfer is not so great. “

The national coach put two cases on the table, the first is from a player who emigrated at a very good moment in his career, he has had small ups and downs, but the experience gained helped him a lot to get around them. It is Edson Álvarez to whom the Argentine coach refers.

“He went fully formed, in a champion team, being a benchmark and playing a world cup, with just 21 years old and fell in Ajax. There is a news, he started playing a lot, now not so much but he was formed, prepared to face these details” .

The other element is Diego Lainez, who from his point of view had to stay at least one more tournament in Mexico, left very young and that somehow, has weighed him down because the difficult stages that have been presented to him, have been with some difficulties for not having more experience.

“In the case of Diego, I know that he is doing very well, that he will make the leap because he is working barbarian, but let us not forget that he is finishing his training at Betis, that we should be grateful that Betis works in that regard. The club dedicates time to training, but there are other teams that don’t do that, they don’t wait and in six months the player is back. “

The Tricolor coach hopes that Macías is well advised, because at least one more tournament in Mexico, due to the weight and pressure there is in a team like Guadalajara, will help him a lot to find the maturity required for soccer in Europe. , where he will not have adaptation time, they will demand immediate results, according to an interview for the official channel of Guadalajara.

