Gerardo Martino approves the merger between Liga MX and MLS

In recent days there has been talk about the possible merger between Liga MX and MLS in the face of the world Cup to be organized in conjunction with Canada in 2026; however, many are opposed to bringing both leagues together.

Infantino’s words surprised more than one, hinting at a possible merger in the future, even Rubén Rodríguez pointed out that it is planned that the clubs will compete with each other, for 2026 and 2026.

At a press conference, the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, said that he would be in favor of merging both tournaments, since it would make a more competitive leagues in the Concacaf confederation.

“It is an interesting idea, an even more competitive league could be built, I have not delved much into the subject but if I had to give a quick opinion I imagine it would be positive, it seems to me a nice possibility, in MLS there are important teams, there are strong teams that even today continue to grow and the same happens in Mexico, there are very powerful institutions, probably a very strong league could be created between the two countries and perhaps a very attractive league to continue bringing in high-level foreign footballers ” .

It should be remembered that Martino managed Atlanta United, after his time with the Argentine National Team, being MLS and MLS Cup champion. His taste for the United States league has always exposed him, even in his recent call he called a total of four players who play in the championship.

"AN INTERESTING IDEA" THAT 'TATA" DOES NOT DISLIKE

