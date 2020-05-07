May 6, 2020 | 7:39 pm

Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of Banco de México, expects that, in the best of scenarios, the Mexican economy will not see a drop of more than 6% this year and that economic activity will gradually reopen in mid-May.

At the virtual conference, ‘The coronavirus and the prospects for economic recovery in Mexico’, organized by the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at Harvard University, Esquivel commented that in the best case scenario, some non-essential activities could gradually open in mid-May or at the end of this month at the latest.

The above, with stricter sanitary measures and social distancing, mainly in factories and businesses. In this way, there may be a coordinated opening with the United States, starting with highly integrated sectors in global value chains.

Esquivel indicated that this will depend on the effort in Mexico and the United States to reduce the number of infections and deaths from COVID-19, which in Mexico alone has claimed the lives of 2,704 people, according to data from the Ministry of Health. updated to May 6.

According to their estimates, the crisis will imply a fall in the first half of the year of between 5 and 6% per year and the fall for all of 2020 will not be greater than the fall of the first half of the year, that is, not more than 6 %.

Pemex change strategy?

Regarding the issue of Pemex and if the company should change its business strategy Given the fall in demand and oil prices, due to the economic downturn, Esquivel said that, in his opinion, it is not a good time for the oil company to modify its entire strategy.

“I think it is not a very good decision to make a long-term decision at a time like this, in which Pemex seems to be in a more fragile position today than it was a year ago,” said Esquivel.

He commented that the situation of Pemex is due to the result of the combination of elements, some of them short-term, so it does not seem to him that this is the best time to make a complete reconsideration of his business plan.

And I am not saying that this is the right thing to do, what I am trying to say is that a context like this, in which we have low prices in the energy market, seems to suggest that the situation for Pemex as for other companies in the sector is more difficult now than a year ago, and it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to completely reconsider your approach

Esquivel commented.

For her part, Lorenza Martínez, managing director of Accenture, commented that this is the right time for Pemex to change its priorities, such as postponing the Dos Bocas refinery, a decision that will not resolve the oil company’s difficult financial situation, but continue with This investment would imply additional costs for the entire economy.

On the other hand, Lorenza Martínez, once general director of Payment Systems and Corporate Services of Banxico, commented that for the Mexican economy it is important that the central bank continue to cut the reference rate and that the government encourages a scenario of confidence. for private investment.

Consumer spending

The deputy governor of Banxico also presented his most recent study regarding the change in consumption patterns of Mexicans due to the pandemic.

The study shows that due to confinement, spending by credit card and debit card fell 40 and 20% annually, respectively, and the sectors most affected by this were tourism, food and transportation.

The most affected entities have been Quintana Roo, Guerrero and Nayarit, mainly due to tourist activity.