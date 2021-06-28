Gerardo Arteaga is out of the Tri olimpico; Loroña takes her place

MEXICO CITY

Gerardo Arteaga was dropped from the Mexican Olympic Team. The Belgian Genk player asked the Directorate of National Teams to leave the concentration to attend to personal matters.

Unfortunately and due to a personal problem, I will not be able to go together with my teammates to the Tokyo Olympics that will be played this summer …

I am very sorry not to be there, but I will be cheering on my teammates, and I hope they can get another Olympic gold medal for our country ”, the player shared on his social networks.

The defender will not continue the preparatory work with the youth team in Nashville for Wednesday’s game against Panama and will not join the Senior National Team for the game against Nigeria. By mutual agreement Arteaga and the Tri headed by Jaime Lozano determined that he will not participate in friendly matches or the Olympic Games.

The player of the Xolos de Tijuana, Vladimir Loroña will take his place and will travel to Nashville to concentrate with the team.

