Celta de Vigo president Carlos Mouriño highlighted the potential of Mexican defender Néstor Araujo, who is a regular player in the starting lineup for the Spanish team.

Although his second campaign in Iberian football is barely about to be completed, Araujo has been an indisputable footballer of the coaches, currently Óscar García, in a sample of the good level he possesses.

“For us, Araujo is a very important part of our scheme,” admitted the leader of the celestial team, who did not hesitate to affirm that Jalisco can be one of the best defenders in Spain.

“For me, Araujo was a fairly heavy player, with a magnificent ball distribution, with a lot of security, with a lot of high ball despite how heavy he was, and now he combined it with speed.”

He added: “So, if he already knows how to be on the field, he has a good head cut, he is going very well from below and he already has the speed that he did not have when he arrived, I think that for the following season he will be one of the best central defenders Spain”.

Speaking for a television channel, Mouriño highlighted the professionalism of Néstor Araujo, who always tries to learn and correct his mistakes. “I dare say that for the following season he will be one of the best central defenders of the Spanish championship.”

After the good experience with Néstor Araujo, the manager of the Vigo club did not hesitate to admit that he would like to have more Mexican elements in his squad.

He has even followed up with four young people so that at any given time they can negotiate with them. Uriel Antuna, Jonathan González, Jesús Angulo and Gerardo Arteaga are the players who have caught Celta’s attention.

“Hopefully we have the opportunity because of the love that I have for Mexico, I would like tremendously that Mexico was represented in my team, hopefully it could be with half the youth squads and half the Mexicans,” he said.

