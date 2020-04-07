One of the biggest announcements last year – although some deny it – is the return of My Chemical Romance to the world of music after almost seven years without playing together.. Gearad Way and Company’s first reunion concert was a huge success, with lots of fans around the world looking for tickets to witness that moment, which is why they decided to put together a tour that was practically exhausted, but due to the coronavirus it had to be postponed.

Despite this and to the fortune of many, the leader of My Chemical Romance has decided to have a detail with his fans while they are sheltered at home. It turns out that this weekend, the good Gerard published in his Soundcloud account a new EP called Distraction or Disrepair, Which is about four songs that the singer has composed over the years with Doug, his friend and partner.

According to a post on his Instagram account, Gerard Way said that he had decided to release these songs because all this time he has had them stored and that perhaps this is the perfect time for the world to hear them.. To finish the singer mentioned that He had given all this material that name because they are the things he has been dealing with since the pandemic broke out., with distraction and despair, but he was happy showing these models although they are not finished.

In themselves they are subjects that as Gerard himself explained, It has been working for quite a while and most still don’t have a song form or structure. First we have a sound experiment called “Success!”, in which he makes a huge collage of vocal harmonies, after presents “Welcome To The Hotel”, forty seconds of the casual singer and drawing his courage in a distorted way. For his part there’s also “Crate Amp_2”, with Gerard playing with an amplifier of that same brand butt of gain and closing with “Phoning It In”, the most complete song and that according to him was planned to release it as a single.

The My Chemical Romance reunion tour may have stopped, but the singer of the band raffled off these songs while all the fans wait for the situation to improve so they can see them live again. We better not tell you more, check below the songs that Gerard Way has decided to share with all of us: