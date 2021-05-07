Gerard Piqué’s special message to Paula Badosa

Born in New York, where his parents worked seeking their fortune in the world of fashion, but with roots and hearts settled in the Girona town of Begur, Paula Badosa has become the main protagonist of the WTA Masters 1000 in Madrid, becoming the first Spanish woman capable of reaching the quarterfinals of this tournament based in the Magic Box.

The same scenario where Gerard Piqué lived his first organizational experience of the Davis cup Through his company Kosmos, in 2019. The Barça footballer is therefore more linked to a sport that he already followed closely as a fan and which he had had his eye on for a long time as a business entrepreneur.

Badosa, at 23 years of age consolidating in the women’s professional circuit after dark times that included long months of depression, is now experiencing the moment she has been waiting for since she was the junior champion of Roland Garros in 2015. A title that reveals her potential but that acted as a brake, due to the responsibility acquired, in the always difficult entry into the circuit of the best in the WTA Tour.

Signed their classification for the quarterfinals, against the world number one Ashleigh barty, the mobile phone continued to be flooded with text and voice messages, which were added to the congratulations and applause received through their official accounts on social networks.

“I am experiencing many emotions,” highlighted Paula Badosa, 62 in the world but already reaching the top-40.

Different experiences that include special messages. Asked by the issuers, Paula Badosa remembered one with double meaning, sent by Gerard Piqué.

“He follows tennis a lot. He’s with the Davis Cup. Gerard wrote to me and congratulated me. As he is a great tennis fan, he is very happy and I thank him ”, said Badosa, who made an important point, which is from Barça.

“I am a fan of Barça. He is a player that I have followed, he is Catalan and I am excited, ”said Paula, who turned her life around in the fall of 2020 by moving to Madrid, where she works with her new coach, former tennis player Javier Martí.