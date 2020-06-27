This Friday it became official that there will be no Davis Cup in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the ITF and Kosmos Tennis, a company of Gerard Piqué and promoter of the tournament, to make such a decision as it was difficult to foresee the situation in which the participating countries and ensure that the tournament can be held safely for all. This setback is just one more in a long list of obstacles that the Catalan soccer player and businessman has encountered in the start-up of his tournament.

The beginnings are always complicated, but the path that has been found Gerard Piqué with his new Davis Cup has been plagued by obstacles. Since the footballer and businessman, president of Kosmos, put on the table the idea of ​​transforming the old format of the competition par excellence of countries in tennis and turning it into a kind of World Cup, the criticism began to happen.

Many players openly criticized what they considered an interference by Gerard Piqué in the world of tennis. « He has killed the Davis Cup, » it was said. However, his idea came out and Madrid was chosen to host the new Davis Cup in 2019. Despite the fact that there were major absences, in the end the tournament was attended by outstanding players such as Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, which made the competition more attractive.

During the week of competition there were many criticisms that occurred, especially due to the schedules. Some series concluded late at night what led to baptize the tournament as the Davis Cup after-hours … One aspect of this, which they promised to correct for successive editions.

Pending invoices to suppliers

The balance of the first edition was positive, especially in sports for Spain, which was once again conquering a salad bowl, but not so economically, as revealed by OKDIARIO. At the beginning of March this year, almost four months after the end of the event, some providers of Kosmos Global Tennis S.L. during the Davis Cup celebration they alleged not yet collected your bills.

The owners who rented a space in the common areas of the Magic Box for the Davis Cup did not end up completely happy or even with losses, which could detract interest in order to participate in future editions.

Competitors come out

As soon as the new Davis Cup format was released, the first edition of the ATP Cup in Australia was held weeks later, a tournament in which the main rackets in the world were present and which also has more support within the circuit by granting points for the ATP ranking. The closeness in the calendar (November – January) of both tournaments, together with the Laver Cup, promoted by Roger Federer, in which European tennis players face a selection made up of players from the rest of the world, forces many tennis players to have to to choose, Davis being the most affected when playing at the end of the season.

… And the pandemic stops its expansion

While the ATP has already announced the resumption of the season in mid-August and the dispute between two Grands Slams – US Open and Roland Garros – remains on the calendar, the Davis Cup has not suffered the same fate. In case the path of the new tournament was not being winding, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced it to cancel its 2020 edition, which was to be held again in Madrid.

Gerard Piqué’s interest, as OKDIARIO advanced, was to take the 2021 Davis Cup to the United States or Japan, the Asian giant being an important stronghold since Rakuten, one of the main sponsors of the tournament, is there. However, that step will have to wait because according to the statement issued, Madrid will be respected as the venue for the second year of the new Davis Cup and the Spanish capital will host the competition from November 22 to 28.