Gerard Piqué’s company opens an agency for the representation of athletes

06/17/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Kosmos, the company chaired by Gerard Piqué, embarks on a new project. Now, they will also be an agency representing athletes. An agency that will not only limit itself to marketing, but will also offer sports, legal and financial advice. In addition to the Barcelona Football Club central, will be part of this new Galo Blanco section, who will work with the agency’s first client Dominic Thiem

The footballer was “excited” about the new project: “Within Kosmos, many people linked to sport work for many years and specialized in different key areas in the development of an athlete’s career. We know what is important for the active player and for his future, because many of us are or have been& rdquor; Piqué explained.

Thiem, the 17 ATP winner who won his first Grand Slam in 2020, also spoke: “I am very happy that Galo is part of the team again. He has been a very close person to me and my family, even when he stopped being my coach. The season has not started as I would have liked, I am working very hard to return to the level of the end of 2020, and the fact of incorporating Galo and the rest of the Kosmos team with us, can bring us many positive things “, admitted the tennis player.

The already representative of Thiem was happy to be part of the agency: “On a personal level, I am especially excited to start this project with Domi. We have known each other for a long time and I had the opportunity to work with him throughout 2018. There has always been a very good relationship and I think that will make us return to form, together with his sports team, his family and Kosmos, a great team& rdquor; added Galo Blanco.