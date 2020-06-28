The arbitration appointments for matchday 33 of the Santander League, in which Futbol Club Barcelona meets Atlético de Madrid in the theoretically more complicated meeting of what is – and what remains – of the League since the resumption after the break due to the coronavirus. After the criticism from Can Barça and personified in the figure of Gerard Piqué, The Catalans will have a related referee to administer justice to Atleti: Alejandro Hernández Hernández.

The Canarian referee, who will be helped by his assistants and Mateu Lahoz, from the VAR, accumulates several chapters favorable to Barcelona in important meetings with the Catalans in active participation. Since in 2017 he made the blunder and recognized mistake of canceling a legal goal against Barça at Benito Villamarín, Hernández Hernández has more than made up for that failure.

In that 2017, with Barça playing the League –which ended up in the hands of Real Madrid– on the last day, Hernández invented two penalties that no one else saw, especially a Jordi Alba’s pool that three years later continues to be remembered when the paths of the collegiate and the Catalan team meet. But it did not stop there.

Three classics are those that Hernández Hernández has refereed in recent years, and in all three there has been controversy for his controversial decisions against Madrid and in favor of Barcelona. Especially blatant were the mistakes in the last two, where he ate a Suarez’s rude foul on Varane before a goal by Barça, unfairly validated, and two penalties in most recent clash on Varane himself, missed despite being clamorous.

Now, Barça meets Hernández Hernández again, in the midst of the controversy generated by Gerard Piqué with his protests over alleged aid from the VAR to Real Madrid. The center-back has wept to try to influence the Referees Committee, which for a key meeting in the fight for the League has designated a collegiate theoretically related to Barcelona.