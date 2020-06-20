Gerard Piqué could be sanctioned for his controversial statements after the stumble of Barcelona in Seville in which he insinuated with the irony that characterizes him that the League is ready for the Real Madrid. The Catalan player could be punished if there is a complaint from the Technical Referees Committee or the FEF integrity department to the Competition Committee.

« I think it will be very difficult to win this league. We are going to do everything possible, but I suppose they are going to lose by very few points. We no longer depend on ourselves and it will be difficult for Madrid to lose points. Seeing the two days that we have, it will be difficult«. These were the words of Piqué at the conclusion of Sevilla – Barcelona that were quite a declaration of intent.

This hint of Gerard Piqué could result in a sanction if they are interpreted as an attack on the honesty of the arbitration class and the impartiality of these. To do this, a complaint would first have to go to Competition Committee either by the Technical Referees Committee or by the FEF integrity department.

If this happened, and according to Sport, there could be two situations: transfer the complaint to the affected party so that he could present allegations and that everything was resolved in a week or open a file named by an investigating judge. This second option would take a delay of around a month, which would mean that the penalty for Gerard Piqué would arrive at the end of the season.

According to this same medium, Gerard Piqué, whenever there is a prior complaint, Article 89 of the Disciplinary Code published in the RFEF could be applied, which reads as follows: «Notorious and public acts that threaten the dignity or decorum of sports will be sanctioned as a serious offense and the sanction will be imposed, as determined by the competent disciplinary body based on the rules contained in this Ordinance, a fine in the amount of 602 to 3,006 euros, disqualification or suspension for a period of one month to two years or at least four encounters, or total closure from a match to two months ».