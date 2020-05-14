The Davis cup He is at a crossroads around his dispute and the consequences of the increasingly probable suspension of the event. Your president, Gerard Piqué, and the Kosmos Tennis team, they work piece by piece in search of a solution that ‘saves’ the tournament by 2020, and that will go through their obligatory negotiations with the City Council and the Community of Madrid.

Despite the fact that Kosmos signed an agreement for two seasons with Madrid for the celebration of the Davis Cup on capital soil, the hypothetical suspension of the tournament in its 2020 edition has no automatic follow-up for 2021. That is, the contract between the Piqué company and the City Council and the Community of Madrid would be invalid, with the need to sign a new agreement if all parties are interested in repeating Davis’ stay in the capital of Spain.

At this time, sanitary conditions make it impossible to hold open-door events, so the only alternative, unlikely in Piqué’s own words, is for Davis to compete, for the first time in its history, without an audience. Thus, and according to sources consulted by OKDIARIO, Kosmos and Madrid City Council must also sit down to renegotiate the preconditions, since the contract is signed as an open door celebration, something that largely explained the five million investment made by the consistory for Davis 2020.

The agreement resulting from this negotiation would significantly reduce the investment of the Madrid City Council and Community in the tournament, which further complicates the viability of their closed-door dispute. Tourism, the great demand of institutions for investing in Davis, would be reduced to almost ridiculous lows without the practical presence of members of 17 of the 18 participating teams in the tournament promoted by Kosmos and Piqué.

Madrid waits for 2021

Right now, the Madrid City Council has no news of a firm interest in Kosmos for the Spanish capital to repeat as headquarters in 2021. With everything paralyzed due to the health emergency and the need to close with more urgently a resolution on the 2020 edition, from the consistory it slips that the conversations could take place in the coming weeks, in pursuit of putting the cards on the table based on mutual interest regarding the permanence of Davis in Madrid.