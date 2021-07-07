in Football

Gerard Piqué explodes against the format of penalties and is destroyed

The defender Gerard Piqué has returned to do his thing on social networks, by exploding against the format of the penalty shootout, after the elimination of the Spanish National Team before his similar of Italy of Euro 2021 in that instance.

“It is no coincidence that the four rounds that have taken place in both @ EURO2020 and @CopaAmerica have won the team that shoots first. The statistics say that the first has more options and in a tournament like this it does not seem fair that a draw get you started at a disadvantage. ”

“I think the best format is ABBAABBAAB … in this way the teams, if they do not fail, alternate going ahead. Animically going ahead or behind changes a lot,” wrote the Barcelona defender.

After this publication, the comments and reactions of his loyal followers on social networks did not wait, attacking against the reaction of defender Gerard Piqué on the format of penalties in world football.

