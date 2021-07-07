Gerard Piqué explodes against the format of penalties and is destroyed

The defender Gerard Piqué has returned to do his thing on social networks, by exploding against the format of the penalty shootout, after the elimination of the Spanish National Team before his similar of Italy of Euro 2021 in that instance.

“It is no coincidence that the four rounds that have taken place in both @ EURO2020 and @CopaAmerica have won the team that shoots first. The statistics say that the first has more options and in a tournament like this it does not seem fair that a draw get you started at a disadvantage. ”

“I think the best format is ABBAABBAAB … in this way the teams, if they do not fail, alternate going ahead. Animically going ahead or behind changes a lot,” wrote the Barcelona defender.

After this publication, the comments and reactions of his loyal followers on social networks did not wait, attacking against the reaction of defender Gerard Piqué on the format of penalties in world football.

What would be the solution? It could be that I pull the local first.

And in the neutral venue tournaments, how do you resolve? Let the team with the best group stage shoot first (for example, in this case Italy) ??? I do not know, it would be necessary to see – Juancho Ortiz (@ juancho_ortiz95) July 6, 2021

what solution would you see? – Frenkiee (@ Frenkiee7) July 6, 2021

In Paraguay vs Peru we lost, Gerard. It is one more statistic, like possession (?) – Alfre Montes de Oca (@alfremontes) July 6, 2021

And how are they going to do it then to see who shoots first? Rock-paper-scissors? – Carlos Alguacil (@ carlosalg12) July 6, 2021

And how do you decide then Gerard – Antonio (@antosimlz) July 6, 2021

Paraguay kicked first in the Copa América and Peru passed – bysteven04 (@ bysteven04) July 6, 2021

Yes. They had to pitch both teams at the same time. – David Cancino (@davidcancino) July 6, 2021

What I don’t understand is, if they have chosen goal, why do they also start shooting? – Isma (@ ismalva10) July 6, 2021

And you want asshole? It’s soccer, no tennis … kick if you want and if not I continued organizing tennis !!! They are made of glass @ FranOrtiz95 – gaby chino ipsale (@gabychinoipsale) July 6, 2021