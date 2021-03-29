Gerard Moreno will play against Kosovo

03/29/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

EFE

Gerard Moreno will be able to reappear with the Spanish team in Seville against Kosovo, in the third qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup, after missing the matches against Greece and Georgia due to a muscle elongation in the hamstrings, and it is emerging as one of the novelties of Luis Enrique Martínez’s starting team.

The Spanish team completed their first training session in Seville, in the afternoon session at the Benito Villamarín stadium after the trip from Tbilisi, and Gerard Moreno showed coach Luis Enrique Martínez that they are in perfect condition to play.

The Spanish coach decided not to call anyone and wait until the last moment for Gerard Moreno, the top national striker in LaLiga Santander, who joined the Spain concentration a week ago with a muscle problem from the last Villarreal match.

Morata points to the bench

Luis Enrique has bet on the first two qualifying games for the big appointment in Qatar for Álvaro Morata as nine. He was the scorer against Greece but against Georgia he barely enjoyed chances to score. He completed both games and in Seville everything points to the relay in the offensive reference of the selection.

Gerard Moreno began the concentration with physiotherapeutic treatment, went on to do field work with a recuperator and on the eve of the duel in Tbilisi, he was one more along with the rest of his teammates. Just one session with the group and suspended due to the blackout at the Dinamo Arena, caused Luis Enrique to decide not to force the return of the forward and was the discard he had to make in the call.

After being part of today’s training, tomorrow he will also exercise normally with the rest of his teammates before the next duel. Author of four goals in nine caps, the forward wants to take advantage of his opportunity to claim goals in order to be one of those chosen for the dispute of the next European Championship.