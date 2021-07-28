Villarreal fans smile. Gerard Moreno is back. The forward ‘groguet’ has decided shorten your vacation a few days to join the discipline of Unai emery and start preparing for a demanding season.

The first big date for Villarreal will not wait, and with a title at stake. The next August 11 the submarine disputes the final of the European Super Cup in Belfast before him Chelsea, and Moreno has his sights set on that game.

With that final between eyebrows, the Catalan striker has chosen to start his preparation despite having a few more days of vacation than his teammates after playing the Eurocup with Spain.

The return of Gerard has been very well received at Villarreal, and it is about the maximum gunner of the yellow team in the last two seasons with 23 goals last season and 18 in the previous one.

Unai Emery’s team, which was forced to postpone three friendlies due to covid-19 cases in the team, will play its next preseason test this Thursday 29 before him I raised at 7:30 p.m.

