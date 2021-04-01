Gerard Moreno, grateful to Luis Enrique

03/31/2021

On at 23:39 CEST

Gerard Moreno wanted to be in any way in this international break … And Luis Enrique, too. That is why the coach waited until the end for the striker, at least, to play the last minutes of the match against Kosovo, the third in this qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The one from Villarreal came out in the final stretch and ended the match. After the duel, he was grateful for the confidence of the coaching staff.

“One always has the illusion and the dream of being able to come on each list. I work for this. The coach and the technical staff have given me the confidence to be here knowing that the first and second games could not possibly be there “, he pointed out that of Santa Perpètua de Mogoda.

Regarding both, Gerard Moreno said he was “happy to be able to help, but above all to win. I am very happy for the goal, but the team was the most important thing.” The team improved the feelings regarding the other two games against Greece and Georgia, although following the same roadmap, something that they do not intend to change. Ball, ball and more ball.

“We have continued the same, with the same style, trying to generate the maximum possible chances. We have been able to score a few more goals. All the national teams compete for you, they work for you, they can score you … It has become clear “, insisted the forward, asked about the feelings of the match.