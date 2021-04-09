Gerard Moreno gives a new victory to Villarreal and Granada complicates the pass after falling against United

Mixed luck for Spanish teams in the Europa League in the first leg of the competition’s quarterfinals. Villarreal once again boasted as a forward after Gerard Moreno scored the only goal of the match on a penalty that he himself caused. For its part, Granada succumbed against a Manchester United that was superior to the Andalusian team.

A penalty goal scored by Gerard Moreno in the 44th minute put the tie in favor of Villarreal against Dinamo Zagreb in a level match in the first period, but of superiority to the visitors after the restart. The match was very close from the first moment, as Villarreal had more of the ball than their opponent, but Dinamo left no space for the visitors to approach their goal in danger.

The second half was different, with a more offensive Villarreal that prevented his rival from leaving his plot with fluidity and that saw how the 0-2 was closer than the 1-1 despite the fact that his scoring opportunities were not excessive

The English team did not give rise to surprise and beat Granada 0-2 this Thursday at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, thus leaving a tie on track that will be resolved within of a week in English lands.

A goal after half an hour of play from the Englishman Marcus Rashford and another from the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, from a penalty, in the 90th minute gave the victory to a Manchester United that created few scoring chances but that imposed its superiority against a very worthy Granada that He was not as fine as his rival face to goal.