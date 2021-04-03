Gerard Moreno already exceeds the numbers of Forlán, when this was the Golden Boot

04/03/2021 at 4:14 PM CEST

Gerard Moreno’s season is being huge. Leader of a Villarreal that will fight to enter the top four places in LaLiga to qualify for the next Champions League, although it is very far, Catalan is the soul and goals of the yellow submarine. Right now, once their game is over and thanks to the hat trick that he has done to Granada in Los Cármenes, his first in the Spanish domestic competition, he is second in the fight for the top scorer, tied with Suárez, and only four goals of Leo Messi.

His course is on the way to entering the history of Villarreal. Years after Diego Forlán won the Golden Boot with 25 goals in the 04/05 season, ahead of Samuel Eto’o, who took it off in the last two days, Gerard Moreno seems to be on his way to surpass his records.

The Uruguayan scored his seventeenth goal on matchday 28. On the same date, Santa Perpetua de moguda’s had 16, but after his spectacular performance this weekend, he leaves his figures at 19.

With 9 games remaining to finish this campaign, Gerard will try to overcome the said 25 goals to position himself as the ‘groguet’ footballer with the most goals in a league season.

In statements after the match against Granada, he confirmed that he is in the best moment of his career: “Yes, without a doubt, I feel very well, both personally and professionally. Now to continue to help the team“.

Also important in the national team, where he saw the goal in the game against Kosovo after overcoming an injury that had put his participation in doubt, He wants to continue with his devastating pace to confirm himself as the strongest option to be the ‘9’ of the red in the Eurocup.