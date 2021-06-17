Gerard Gumbau’s ambition with Girona

06/17/2021 at 5:36 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Gerard gumbau close your eyes and make your imagination fly. What would you do if you scored the promotion goal? “Ugh! This year I have done one at Sabadell and I did eight different celebrations in one. Imagine if I did this one! I would go very, very crazy.”

Campllong’s was one of those who cried in the play-off against Elche last year. He did it because of the non-promotion, but above all because he could not help due to an injury. The images of Gumbau retiring from the warm-up through tears they are part of a black night that no one wants to repeat itself. That is why he is looking forward to Sunday’s game more than ever. “I think about that a lot and it makes me stronger to have even more desire and ambition. Football gives us another opportunity and we have to take advantage of it,” acknowledges a Gumbau who longs to meet the challenge for which he agreed to go from playing in First with Leganés to doing it in Second. «I came home to return the club where it deserves. We need the most difficult thing, which is to finish it off.

Motivation and desire are not unique to Campllong’s but are spread throughout the dressing room. This, for Gumbau, may be one of the keys. “We are a team. We have managed to be a family. Everyone contributes their grain of sand. I see a lot of ambition, enthusiasm and humility. This has brought us here.”

Gumbau alert the most optimistic fans to be on guard. “Nothing is done and anything can happen. Rayo has very good qualities. That they are calm because we will be emptied ».

Controversial designation in the VAR

Iglesias Villanueva has been appointed to direct the final of the play-off against Rayo. The Galician has refereed Girona 5 times with a balance of three victories, one draw and one defeat. The defeat was this course against Almería (0-1). More controversial has been the appointment of Varón Aceitón in the VAR. The Spaniard was the one who in the League match in Vallecas (2-1) did not see a clear penalty for Arnau and had Pulido Santana rectify one by the hands of Valentín. Two decisions that ended Girona’s complaints in a statement.