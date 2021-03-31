Gerard Deulofeu, in the orbit of Villarreal

03/31/2021

On at 20:07 CEST

Martí Grau

Villarreal would be in the footsteps of former Barça veteran Gerard Deulofeu. According to information from El Periódico Mediterráneo, the Catalan striker would be one of the main objectives of the “groguet” team to reinforce the squad for next season.

At age 27, the player is showing a good level at Udinese in Serie A. With a market price close to the 10 million euros, Villarreal would study his signing, making him one of the reference players in attack.

Called to be one of the greatest promises of the Barça quarry, the player finally had a varied career, going through different clubs. After Everton, Seville, Milan or Watford, where he suffered a serious knee injury, Deulofeu is now having a good moment of form in Italian football.

Villarreal, with the aim of reinforcing the bands

The team of Unai emery I would look for footballers to occupy the position of extreme. Faced with the unsuccessful attempts to sign Vitolo, currently at Atlético de Madrid, and the Moroccan from Schalke, Amine harit, Emery would have now focused on incorporating the former Barça player, with whom he coincided at Sevilla.

If his signing for Villarreal was completed, Deulofeu would return to the Spanish League after four seasons abroad. Between the intermittence of minutes and injuries with his previous teams, his return to Spain would be the perfect opportunity to claim as a footballer.