Gerard Butler sues the producers of ‘Olympus has fallen’ – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

One day after Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for the broadcast of Black Widow on its platform, Gerard Butler became the second Hollywood star to file a complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court of the producers of Olympus has fallen. White).

The actor alleged that he is owed at least $ 10 million in compensation for the 2013 action movie, as producers reported less revenue than actually generated.

Nu Image and Millennium Films are the production companies that, according to the actor, omitted to include in the earnings a figure of eight million dollars, which ended up in the pockets of the executives.

“The film’s producers made tens of millions of dollars but are refusing to pay Butler a single penny of the gross proceeds and profits they promised him in the prior agreement signed by both parties.”

Butler worked with the defendants on a series of blockbuster films and demands what is fair. And it refuses to tolerate the misrepresentations and other illicit conduct of the defendants, “says the court case of the plaintiff’s lawyers.

The lawsuit indicates that Butler’s contract gave him the right to receive 10% of the net profits, plus 6% of the gross income in the North American market after exceeding the income of $ 70 million and 12% of those same revenues in the rest of the world once exceeded 35 million dollars.