Gerard Butler sues his production house – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Gerard Butler filed a lawsuit on Friday stating that he is owed at least $ 10 million in compensation for the 2013 action movie Olympus Under Fire.

According to Variety, Butler sued the film studio Nu Image (Millennium Media), claiming they had underestimated the film’s box office revenues both in the United States and internationally by “tens of millions of dollars” and that it had also not reported 8 million. of dollars that they paid to the executives of the production company.

The lawsuit comes a day after Scarlett Johansson initiated legal proceedings against Disney for the simultaneous launch of Black Widow on the Disney + streaming platform.

“The producers have made tens of millions of dollars from ‘Olympus’ but are refusing to pay Butler a penny of the revenue and profits they promised him in the parties’ settlement. Butler refuses to tolerate defendants’ misrepresentations and other wrongful conduct because he worked with the defendants to create a highly successful film franchise. It demands its fair share ”.

As stipulated in the contract, the actor was entitled to 10% of the net profits, in addition to 6% of the box office income in the United States from 70 million dollars and 12% of the income in the rest of the world from 35 million.

In Olympus Under Fire, the actor played Mike Banning, the film grossed $ 170 million worldwide and spawned two successful sequels, London Under Fire and Agent Under Fire, which also starred in Butler.

So far the producer has not commented on the matter.

Information from Reform Agency