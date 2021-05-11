Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have decided to resume their romance

After being single for a few months, Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have given their love of years another chance.

Gerard Butler, 51, was seen in close proximity to interior designer and real estate investor Morgan Brown, 50.

Both were seen outside the Kings Road Café in West Hollywood, where between kisses and caresses they had lunch very comfortable, showing that they have decided to resume their relationship.

At some point while they were separated, Butler was seen in Tulum with a mysterious young woman; however, everything seems to indicate that they have been given another chance and it is evident that both are very happy with that decision.

Because of the confidence they have after having been a couple for more than 7 years, Gerard did not mind that Morgan groomed him under the exposed gaze of those who passed by where they were having lunch.

There was even a moment when a fan recognized the actor and asked him to take a picture, to which the protagonist of 300, agreed without problem.

Visibly happy and comfortable, Gerard and Morgan talked for a long time and then headed to their car to drive home.

Without neglecting their flirtations, the passion that surrounds them was notorious, which is as encouraging as the next projects in which the actor will be seen, such as the movie “Chase” that will be directed by Bill Marinella.