Most of us have gotten used to working from home, and while it’s nice to find some free time, it is just time for the entertainment industry to move on and ‘The Witcher 2’ would already have a date to resume production.

So is, it seems that Henry Cavill’s long vacation is over, according to international media, Major UK production studios are preparing to return to work.

With this, the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’, which was scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom, is preparing to resume filming.

According to British media, the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute have produced some good practice guidelines for studios planning to start over, and these measures have been approved by government authorities.

Further, Bob Terry, the CEO of Arborfield Studios, where the production locations are located, has said that they are working for its reopening.

It looks like the rest of Cavill’s schedule is going to fill up really quickly, between playing monster hunter and is reportedly slated to do some reruns for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League. ”

‘The Witcher 2’ would already have a date to resume production and with this the series will begin to plant the seeds for Geralt and his allies to face their greatest adversary so far, The Wild Hunt, who were, of course, the main antagonists from the third video game.

Netflix has yet to announce a tentative release date for the second season of ‘The Witcher.’, but due to increased safety precautions, production could be considerably slower.