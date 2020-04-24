The ex and current partner of Gabriel Soto were seen in a bikini and many always go out to compare

You can rarely see Geraldine Bazán running in tanguita in the direction of the sea and less now with the quarantine due to the coronavirus. But in the face of social isolation, many celebrities relive their best moments of tranquility between videos and photos from memory. This Geraldine video seems to be one of them.

Along with the reproduction, Gabriel Soto’s ex-wife wrote: “Vibrate high.” It should be noted that the video obtained more than 200,000 views.

View this post on Instagram Vibrate high 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 ❤️🦋📸 #thankfullness #takecareofeachother #takecareofyourself #empathy A post shared by Geraldine Bazan (@geraldinebazan) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm PDT

Irina Baeva For his part, he appeared wearing a beautiful and elegant white trikini to celebrate, on April 22, Earth Day. Along with the image, the actress of Russian origin wrote:

“#EarthDay 🍃 Let’s enjoy the beauties that our planet can offer us but always thanking, caring and protecting it. 🌎💫 ”.

View this post on Instagram #EarthDay mos Let’s enjoy the beauties that our planet can offer us but always thanking, caring and protecting it. 🌎💫 A post shared by IRINA BAEVA (@irinabaeva) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:35 pm PDT

The ex and the current partner of Gabriel Soto were seen in a bikini and many always go out to compare. For some Geraldine is prettier, for others Irina is more sensual. The only truth is that regardless of the scandal they have experienced, they are both beautiful and successful women.

