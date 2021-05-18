Geraldine Bazán surprises her followers with a ‘spicy’ swimsuit from the beaches of Tulum

The renowned Mexican actress, Geraldine Bazan, continues to delight its millions of followers on their vacations on the different beaches, this time, from the beautiful landscapes of Tulum.

After your vacation in Miami, Bazán returned to Mexico and showed off his great figure obtained by the exercise. The beaches of Tulum have become one of her favorite destinations and she posed in a multicolored two-piece swimsuit.

In addition, he showed off the temporary tattoos with a leaf and heart design that he made during his trip and highlighted his tan. Of course, the comments from her fans were swift, who emphasized how beautiful she looked.

The publication of the protagonist of the series’Fake identity’ It has managed to reach more than 100,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments. Currently, the 38-year-old presenter has 5 million followers on her social networks.