Due to the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting everyone we are learning about some unknown facets of celebrities. While we knew that Geraldine Bazán She is a happy woman and eager to have fun, we did not know her great sense of humor.

Your friend of the soul, Pablo Portillo, He shared through his YouTube channel a comical video in which the actress challenged him and launched a strong commitment in the middle of the boarding area of ​​the airport.

Of course, the joke is not from now, it all happened a year and a half or two ago in Laredo, Texas.

In order to distract all his followers during these days of confinement, the singer published this video on said platform, where the protagonist of the new Telemundo series “100 days to fall in love” told him to start singing in the midst of the room as if it were a great stage and until his flight left to liven up the wait of all those present.

I challenge him. Yes, I challenge you, Pablo Portillo, to get up, here in this space, and to visualize it as a stage and sing, “said the 37-year-old actress.

“May this public, above all, entertain the wait for the delayed flight,” added the Mexican. Pablo, with a gesture of pain, got up, saw the space he was in and finally did it, because the challenges are to accept them.

Although he was afraid that the authorities would approach him and arrest him for public disorder, and remove him from the airport, in the end, he started singing. And he sang, boy did he sing. Pablo was armed with courage and the result was not as disastrous as they imagined.

On the recording, Portillo looked nervous, while Geraldine still took the time to show her fans how the venue for her friend’s show was.

In addition, Bazan took on the task of reading some comments from his followers and even asked for some suggestions for the topic that Pablo had to interpret.

Finally, Pablo, 36, was encouraged and sang no less than the traditional «Mañanitas». She even participated her friend, telling people that it was Geraldine’s birthday, so in the end the public joined in and even applauded the famous one.

At that moment, Geraldine went out to the camera and even gave a wink. “He won the challenge, he also made everyone applaud. Pablo, I’m your fan! »He said.

I am stunned. The situation helped them not only to spend time at the airport, but also showed us that less common aspect of Geraldine, her grace and great sense of humor.

Some of the comments Pablo received from both fans were “I loved it”, “Incredible” and “Wow”. Geraldine kept telling her that she couldn’t get over it and that it had been incredible, because although she turned red and swore she wasn’t going to, she did.

At that time, the plane even arrived and finally they boarded to go to their destination: Mexico City.

Geraldine and Pablo have been friends for many years. The actor and singer also helps him with his videos from his YouTube channel, they travel together and have had great moments over time.

