Geraldine Bazán records her daughter having an adult conversation | Instagram Special

Actress Geraldine Bazán sneakily record a fun moment while her little daughter Alexa Miranda she talks on the phone like a grown-up on quarantine issues and pandemic. To which, the actress Geraldine mocks on social networks due to her innocence but how informed her daughter is on the subject.

As we have already seen, the daughters of Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto have become the protagonists of their stories on social networks and Tik Toks when interpreting dances, imitations and songs to pass the time in these days of forties.

This time the youngest of Geraldine’s daughters and Gabriel has surprised network users by talking to a family member on the phone. While her daughter mentions that it is about 20 days before the quarantine ends, Geraldine mocks her daughter in networks for her daughter’s innocence regarding the pandemic.

“According to her, the quarantine ends in 20 days, awww, cute.” It was what the actress wrote in her Instagram story while watching her daughter talk on the phone like a big girl. “Miranda in the middle of a talk about the covid, thinks he is big.”

While the little one Miranda is in her room talking on the phone, the actress Geraldine She remains hidden, recording her daughter’s phone call with her cell phone and commented on networks that it was not long before her daughter realized that she was spying on her.

Meanwhile, the little Miranda In his conversation, he asks his family member if he wanted to talk to his mother, to which Geraldine hides so that he doesn’t realize he was recording it. Miranda leaves her room and discovers that her mother was spying on her.

