Geraldine Bazán recognizes her surgeries. Before it was another!

Without any shame, Geraldine Bazán spoke without mincing words about the little arrangements she underwent a few years ago showing how different she looked before Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz was a famous TV actress.

Today, Geraldine Bazán is one of the most beautiful actresses on the screen, however, she did not always look the way she looks today and was her own. ex-wife of Gabriel Soto, who shared some of his surgeries.

Geraldine Bazán, she uncovers her surgeries and recognizes that she was completely different before, and also recognizes that a series of changes would make her feel very proud of how she looks now.

#Yosoyfea and very lucky !! If this is how ugly I am, it is worth how I would be beautiful pfff. The luck of the ugly “…. hahaha #suertudota and #bendecida, was the letter that the Mexican artist released along with her publication, something with which surely her new beau, does not agree, since they assure she gives a treatment of queen.

The one who responds to the first name as, Rosalba Geraldine Bazan Ortiz, shared a series of photographs in which she looks spectacular, although certain detail focused the netizens’ gaze on a particular aspect Surely, you already noticed!

The 38-year-old famous confessed to her followers that 15 years ago she underwent a rhinoplasty and that she has always taken care of her diet, in addition to practicing a lot of exercise, with that physique the star has nothing to be ashamed of.

Today, the Mexican presenter and mother of two daughters from her past marriage, takes advantage of any moment to show off her healthy and defined silhouette.

The mother of Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, frequently travels with her daughters, who have become her accomplices in adventures, even with her new heartthrob, the businessman, Luis Murillo García.

Although the also “model” who began her career in the world of the catwalk in 1988, is very discreet with her private life and has not shared many details of their relationship, a photograph circulated on social networks a few weeks ago, the couple find yourself surrounded by friends.

“Geri” as they also call her, who ventured into television in 1989 thanks to the San Ángel production company, who opened the doors to her, appears in a snapshot at a party of one of her best friends, Pablo Portillo, from which she postcard would be taken up by the media.

The actress, who debuted in novels such as “Looking for paradise” and “Wild Heart”, as well as children’s programs such as “El Club de Gaby”, “Tatiana’s space”, among others, appears on the left with a white top that leaves her abdomen exposed, the boy who poses next to her in a dark colored shirt, would be the faithful companion of Geraldine Bazán Ortiz.

Until today, the couple have been together for several months and have also starred in some adventures, as well as some incidents in which the famous would have to be hospitalized and undergo surgery.

But everything indicated that far from suffering, Geraldine Ortiz, took advantage and allowed herself to be pampered by both her daughters and her unconditional partner who remained with her at all times, as she shared in a past publication.

The actress herself of “In the time of the Butterflies”, gave merit to her beau in the middle of some stories where she explained what happened as well as the reasons why she would have been intervened, it was at the moment of giving thanks when she launched a message of gratitude to “that special person” who was attentive and by his side at all times, he said.